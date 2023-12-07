Specifications for the 2021 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro F5 My22 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1577 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2770 mm
|Height
|1372 mm
|Length
|4705 mm
|Width
|1846 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1640 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2115 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|272 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Dir/Indir Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Assist
- Aluminium Exterior Mirror Housings
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electrically Extend & Retracting Seat Belt Feeders
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Pack - High Gloss
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Leather Accented Door Pull Handles
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- LED Position Lights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Massage Function on Passenger Seat
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- S Suspension with Adaptive Damper Control
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Footrest
- S Sport Front Seats
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Carbon & Black Styling Package - $3,500
- Dynamic Steering - $2,300
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - Incl Blk Mirror Caps - $1,495
- Exclusive Paint - $3,600
- Heated Front & Rear Outer Seats - $900
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,000
- LED Matrix Headlights with Laser Light - $1,950
- Metallic Paint
- Paint Colour Special
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,890
- Quattro Sport Differential - $2,990
- Solid Paint
Current Audi S5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,669
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$126,369
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$135,600
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$130,200
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500