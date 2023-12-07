WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S7
  4. 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev

2021 Audi S7 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My21 2.9L Hybrid 4D Sportback

2021 Audi S7 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My21 2.9L Hybrid 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2021 Audi S7 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2930 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4980 mm
Width 1908 mm
Kerb Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 164 g/km
CO2 Urban 258 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R21
Rear Tyre 255/35 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
VIN Number Wauzzzf20Ln001744
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S7 pricing and specs

2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $169,969
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $176,600
2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $154,500