2021 Audi Sq7 TDI V8 Quattro Mhev 4M My21 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

53541cb2/2021 audi sq7 tdi v8 quattro mhev 4 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04a9014f
2021 Audi Sq7 TDI V8 Quattro Mhev 4M My21 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Audi Sq7 TDI V8 Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1672 mm
Tracking Rear 1697 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 3003 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 5067 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 2460 kg
Gcm 6655 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 185 g/km
CO2 Urban 227 g/km
CO2 Combined 200 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/35 R22
Rear Tyre 285/35 R22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4M5Ld123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Sq7 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $164,869
4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $175,400
4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $160,500