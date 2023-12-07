Specifications for the 2021 Audi Sq7 TDI V8 Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Sq7 TDI V8 Quattro Mhev 4M My21 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1672 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1697 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|3003 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5067 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2460 kg
|Gcm
|6655 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|227 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|200 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|320 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/35 R22
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4M5Ld123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System 2 (SS19 & SUBW & DAMP)
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist with Stop & Go
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights
- Ambient Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Black Window Surrounds
- Caraoke
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Convenience Key
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Turning Lights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Headrests
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Head Restraints
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Console
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Matrix Headlights with Laser Light
- LED Indicators
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Low Light Sensor
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Smartphone Pack
- Style Pack - Exterior
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Footrest
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Trailer Hitch Preparation
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Headlining - Black - $2,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Black Brake Calipers
- Dynamic Pack - $10,900
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,450
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,950
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Painted Bumper/s - Contrasting Paint Colour - $800
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Sensory Package - $13,300
- Towbar System - $1,500
Current Audi Sq7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$164,869
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$175,400
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$160,500