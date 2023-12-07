WhichCar
2021 Audi Sq8 TDI Quattro 4M My21 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2021 Audi Sq8 TDI Quattro 4M My21 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Audi Sq8 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1684 mm
Tracking Rear 1703 mm
Wheelbase 2996 mm
Height 1708 mm
Length 5006 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2440 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 205 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 193 g/km
CO2 Urban 227 g/km
CO2 Combined 205 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R22
Rear Tyre 285/40 R22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf13Ld000053
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

