Specifications for the 2021 Audi Tt Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Tt Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Fv My22 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1564 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1543 mm
|Wheelbase
|2505 mm
|Height
|1344 mm
|Length
|4201 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|240 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5850
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfvzl1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Hungary
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alcantara Door Trim Package
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Audi Magnetic Ride
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Air Vent Special
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- CD/DVD Player
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coloured Interior Elements
- Convenience Key
- Contrast Stitching
- Carbon Twill Inlays
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Indicators
- Extended Aluminium Look Interior
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Console
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Load Compartment Package
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Pull Handles
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Pack
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-media System with 12.4 inch Touch Screen
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Progressive Steering
- Power Steering Variable
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Nets
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Suspension Settings - Auto/Comfort/Dynamic
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension Plus
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tyre Temperature Gauge
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Automatic Deploying Rear Spoiler
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Extended Leather Pack - $500
- Gloss black ext style pack (w/out black badging) - $1,690
- Gloss black ext style pack (with black badging) - $2,390
- Exclusive Paint - $4,100
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Metallic Paint
- OLED Tail Lights - $3,190
- Paint Colour Special
- Red 12 Hour Marker on Steering Wheel - $350
- RS Design Pack - $1,990
- Style Pack - Aluminium - $1,490
Current Audi Tt pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$101,675
|45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$84,000
|Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$139,769
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$88,479
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$85,800