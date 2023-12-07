Specifications for the 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 My21 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1689 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1693 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1722 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1998 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2394 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|810 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|260 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|204 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|355 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|260 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1960
|Maxiumum Torque
|770 Nm
|Makimum Power
|404 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Adaptive Damping Control, Double Wishbone, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Sjaal14V0Jc000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adjustable Anti Roll Bar
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Adaptive Headlights
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Air Suspension - Adjustable
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Handling Package
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Power Steering
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Full Leather Interior
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Night View Assist
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Painted Grille
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Rear Climate Control
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Front Armrests
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $1,014
- All Terrain Pack - $13,641
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $9,106
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $7,012
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $17,545
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers - $2,890
- Colour Package - $8,393
- Chrome Front Grille - $2,605
- Contrast Stitching - $4,294
- City Pack - $11,922
- Digital TV - $2,658
- Event Pack - $6,937
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $1,066
- Garage Door Opener - Remote - $766
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $1,877
- Key Ignition Spare - $608
- Lambswool Rugs - $2,095
- Metallic Paint Premium - $20,841
- Metallic Paint Special - $12,387
- Park Heating Remote Control - $5,060
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $35,796
- Pearlescent Paint Special - $27,155
- Performance Sound System - $18,213
- Picnic Tables - $4,512
- Rear Privacy Glass - $4,279
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $15,510
- Satin Paint Premium - $70,293
- Satin Paint Special - $61,667
- Smoke Pack - $1,269
- Solid Paint Premium - $20,841
- Solid Paint Special - $12,387
- Premium Sound System - $8,033
- Sunshine Pack - $4,482
- Special Veneer - $3,971
- Towbar - $2,402
- Touring Pack - $17,057
Current Bentley Bentayga pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$438,900
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$496,400
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$365,300
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$420,900
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$434,400
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$442,400
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$475,800
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$325,600
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$350,200
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$450,200
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$514,400
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$378,600
|S (Hybrid) Black Edition 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$513,300
|S Black Edition 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$532,900
|S (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$450,900
|S (Hybrid) Black Edition 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|N/A
|S Black Edition 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|S (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|N/A