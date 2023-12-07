WhichCar
2021 BMW 5 20I M Sport Lci G30 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2021 BMW 5 20I M Sport Lci G30 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2021 BMW 5 20I M Sport Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4936 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1610 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2285 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
CO2 Extra 125 g/km
CO2 Urban 169 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbajr120%0Br79550
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

