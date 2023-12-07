WhichCar
2021 BMW 7 30Ld G12 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2021 BMW 7 30Ld G12 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 BMW 7 30Ld. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 5238 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2490 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1490 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 120 g/km
CO2 Urban 159 g/km
CO2 Combined 134 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7V220%0Bp57568
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

