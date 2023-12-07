Specifications for the 2021 BMW 7 30Ld. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 BMW 7 30Ld G12 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
MORE BMW 7 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|5238 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1490 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|159 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7V220%0Bp57568
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Automatic Tailgate
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System - Extended
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driving Assistant Professional with (ADCC)
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Impact Protection
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $3,600
- Alcantara Headlining - $350
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Ceramic Surround for Controls - $1,100
- Comfort Seats Rear - $6,500
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Digital TV - $2,800
- Executive Drive Pro Pack - $5,500
- Gesture Control - $600
- Individual Alcantara Anthracite Headliner
- Individual Cool Box - $3,000
- Individual Full Leather - $11,800
- Individual Interior Trim - $1,200
- Individual Rear Seat Reading Lights - $850
- Line Designation Deletion
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,400
- Metallic Paint Special
- Massage Seats Front - $2,000
- Massage Seats Rear - $2,000
- Exclusive Nappa Leather with Extended Contents
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - $4,700
- Paint Colour Special - $4,500
- Pearlescent Paint - $13,000
- Premium Paint - $5,000
- Premium Paint Special - $6,800
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $6,500
- Rear Seat Indulgence Pack - $17,400
- Seatbelt - Special - $560
- Solar Control Glass - $1,100
- Shadow Line - High Gloss - $1,000
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $1,100
- Sports Brakes - Black High-gloss - $800
- Sports Brakes - $800
- Surround Sound System Premium - $9,900
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $700
- Wood Grain Trim
Current BMW 7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$248,300
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$236,100
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$272,900