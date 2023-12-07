Specifications for the 2021 BMW M4 Competition M Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 BMW M4 Competition M Xdrive G82 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2857 mm
|Height
|1394 mm
|Length
|4794 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1775 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2205 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 Zr19 100Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 Zr20 99Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Anthracite Headlining
- Auto Stability Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Chrome Tailpipe Finishers
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers
- Chrome Badging
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Digital Key
- Drivelogic Transmission
- Drift Analyser
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Engine Cover
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasion Assistant
- First Aid Kit
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Full Leather Upholstery
- Gloss Black Lower Bumper Edges
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Lower Rear Bumper
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Gloss Black Side Sills
- Galvanic Embellishers for Controls
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Lap Timer
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- M Drive
- M Drive professional
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- M Lights Shadow Line
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Remote Software Update
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Sound Control Button
- Storage Compartment Package
- Side Collision Warning
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Shadow Line - High Gloss Black
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Switchable Functions for DSC
- Surround Sound System
- Traction Control (10-stage)
- TeleServices
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Track Modem
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- 19/20 inch Alloy Wheels - Style 826 Special - $2,000
- Carbon Bucket Seats - $7,500
- Compound Brake System - Painted Calipers
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $16,500
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $9,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $5,500
- Display Key - $700
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Gesture Control - $600
- Glass Roof - Electrical
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Individual Extended Leather - Two-tone
- Individual Extended Leather - Two-tone Premium - $1,000
- Individual Extended Leather with Carbon Buckets - $3,000
- Individual Full Leather
- Individual Full Leather - Exclusive - $3,000
- Individual Full Leather - Premium - $1,000
- Individual Interior Trim
- Individual Paintwork - $2,500
- Individual Special Metallic Paint Premium - $7,000
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $5,000
- M Carbon Package - $26,000
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Remote Engine Start System - $690
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,800
Current BMW M4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G82 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$168,700
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$186,500
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$197,900