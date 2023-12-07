WhichCar
2021 BMW M5 Competition Lci F90 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2021 BMW M5 Competition Lci F90 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2021 BMW M5 Competition Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2982 mm
Height 1469 mm
Length 4983 mm
Width 1903 mm
Kerb Weight 1851 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2240 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 241 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km
CO2 Extra 188 g/km
CO2 Urban 322 g/km
CO2 Combined 241 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 460 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs82Ch0%0Ce79168
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M5 pricing and specs

Competition Lci 4D Sedan 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $239,400
Competition Lci 4D Sedan 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $273,600