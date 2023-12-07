Specifications for the 2021 BMW M5 Cs Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 BMW M5 Cs Lci F90 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2982 mm
|Height
|1469 mm
|Length
|4983 mm
|Width
|1903 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2290 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|CO2 Emissions
|241 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|188 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|322 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|241 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|467 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs82Ch0%0Ce79168
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Ambient Air Package
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara/Leather Interior
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Anthracite Headlining
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Grille
- Bucket Seats - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Compound Brake System
- Condition Based Service System
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Red Calipers
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Ceramic Surround for Controls
- Carbon Fibre/Aluminium Trim
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Seats - Front
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compatible Apps
- Competition Package
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning with Braking Function
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Display Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver Pack
- Drive Recorder
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Parking Driver Side
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Splitter - Carbon Fibre
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Head Airbags
- High Beam Assist
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Lowered Suspension
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- M Drive
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-functional Front Seats
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre
- Personal Profile
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Diffuser - Carbon Fibre
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Road Mode
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Setup Button
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Shadow Line
- Special Identifying Badging
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Speed Limit Information
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Track Mode
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Performance / Sports Tyres
Current BMW M5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Competition Lci 4D Sedan
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$239,400
|Competition Lci 4D Sedan
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$273,600