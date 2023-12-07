Specifications for the 2021 BMW X7 Xdrive30D M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 BMW X7 Xdrive30D M Sport G07 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1689 mm
|Ground Clearance
|228 mm
|Wheelbase
|3105 mm
|Height
|1805 mm
|Length
|5151 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|850 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbacw820%0Lb44409
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Split Tailgate Operation
- Around View Monitor
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Comfort Cushions 2nd Row - Outer
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Driving Assistant Professional with (ADCC)
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dynamic Contour Lighting
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Pro
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exterior Line - Aluminium
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Flat Fold Seating - 3rd Row
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Control
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Rear Seats - Second Row
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Indicator
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Shadow Line
- Sports Instrumentation
- Side Impact Protection
- Smart Key Card
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Smartphone Pack
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Storage Package
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Travel & Comfort System
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Third Row Seats
- Touchscreen Dual View
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 5 Zone - $1,800
- Ambient Air Package - $700
- Active Steering - $2,250
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,500
- Crafted Clarity Glass Application - $1,400
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $500
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $1,900
- Comfort Pack - $3,400
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,900
- Display Key - $700
- Drive Recorder
- Executive Drive Pro Pack - $4,800
- Gesture Control - $600
- Heat Comfort Package - $900
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,300
- Individual Alcantara Anthracite Headliner - $3,000
- Individual Extended Leather - Optional Colour/s - $2,300
- Individual Full Leather - $8,000
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone - $8,000
- Indulgence Pack - $6,200
- Individual Interior Trim - $800
- Line Designation Deletion
- Leather Instrument Panel - $3,000
- Laserlight Headlights - $2,400
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,400
- Multifunctional Sports Seats - $1,900
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - $3,900
- Off Road Pack - $3,000
- Running Boards - Aluminium - $1,200
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Professional - $4,800
- Seatbelt - Special - $600
- Solar Control Glass - $1,100
- Sports Exhaust System - $1,000
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $1,000
- Sports Brakes
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof Sky Lounge - $1,700
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,300
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,900
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $550
- Trailer Tow Hitch - $2,500
- Television - $2,300
Current BMW X7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive40D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$170,500
|Xdrive40D Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$160,000
|Xdrive40I Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$164,500
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$164,500
|M60I Xdrive Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$201,800
|Xdrive40D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$168,800
|Xdrive40D Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$153,900
|M60I Xdrive Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$197,700
|Xdrive40D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$174,900
|Xdrive40D Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$174,900
|Xdrive40I Design Pure Exc Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$167,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$167,900
|M60I Xdrive Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif, AWD
|$205,900