2021 BMW Z4 M40I G29 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2021 BMW Z4 M40I G29 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD

Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2021 BMW Z4 M40I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1594 mm
Tracking Rear 1589 mm
Ground Clearance 114 mm
Wheelbase 2470 mm
Height 1304 mm
Length 4324 mm
Width 1864 mm
Kerb Weight 1503 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 141 g/km
CO2 Urban 218 g/km
CO2 Combined 169 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 275/35 Zr19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbahf920%0Ww47797
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Austria

Current BMW Z4 pricing and specs

M40I 2D Roadster 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $135,600
Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $96,200
M40I 2D Roadster 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $132,800
Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $94,200
M40I 2D Roadster 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $139,800
Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $99,200