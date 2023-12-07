Specifications for the 2021 Chrysler 300 Srt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Chrysler 300 Srt My20 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1639 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|3052 mm
|Height
|1478 mm
|Length
|5089 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gcm
|2831 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2426 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|303 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|303 g/km
|Engine
|Sequential Mport Efi
|Power RPM
|6150
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|637 Nm
|Makimum Power
|350 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent Short Long Arms, Stabiliser Bar, Upper A Arm
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Isolated Suspension Cradle, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|2C3Ccanj*#H123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dampers
- Advanced Brake Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Exhaust
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Active Head Restraints
- Aluminium Bonnet
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Black Grille Surround
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Area Mat
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Coil Suspension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Engine Cover
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Electronic Stability Control - 3 Mode
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- HID Headlights
- High Performance Brakes
- High Performance Sport Suspension
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents - Carbon Fibre/Black Satin
- Knock Back Mitigation
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Door Armrests
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather & Suede Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Pack - Driver
- Heated (MFSS) with Carbon Matt Panel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8.4 inch Touch Screen
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid Release
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Pages
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory - Driver
- Performance Tuned Suspension
- Power Windows
- Ready Alert Braking System
- Radio AM/FM
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Braking System
- Rotary E-Shifter
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Radio with Memory
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Uconnect 8.4
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $895
Current Chrysler 300 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,000
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$63,400
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$68,500
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,900
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,800
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$52,500
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$57,200
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,700
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$61,800
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,550
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,450
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$78,250