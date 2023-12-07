Specifications for the 2021 Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Puretech 82. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 B618 My21 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1489 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1486 mm
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|Wheelbase
|2539 mm
|Height
|1474 mm
|Length
|3996 mm
|Width
|1829 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1090 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|118 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|96 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|155 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|118 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf7Sxhnzt&T123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light From 25K
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AirBump
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Beam Height Adjustment
- Blind Spot Detection
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Air Vents
- Console - Centre Floor
- Chrome Digital Instrument Panel
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Tachometer
- Digital Odometer
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Light Surrounds - Roof Colour
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headliner - Grey
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Ice Warning
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Mirrorscreen
- Power Child Locks
- Programmable Cruise Control & Speed Limiter
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Roof Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Visibility Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Extensions
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Solid Paint Special
- Two-tone Roof
Current Citroen C3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,700
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,800
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,267