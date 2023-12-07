WhichCar
2021 Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 B618 My22 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2021 Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 B618 My22 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2021 Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Puretech 82. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1489 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 162 mm
Wheelbase 2539 mm
Height 1474 mm
Length 3996 mm
Width 1829 mm
Kerb Weight 1090 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 118 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 96 g/km
CO2 Urban 155 g/km
CO2 Combined 118 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Sxhnzt&T123456
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured France

Current Citroen C3 pricing and specs

Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,700
Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $29,800
Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $32,267