WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Portofino M
  4. F164

2021 Ferrari Portofino M F164 3.9L Petrol 2D Convertible

2021 Ferrari Portofino M F164 3.9L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2021 Ferrari Portofino M F164. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ferrari News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1633 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1318 mm
Length 4594 mm
Width 1938 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2204 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 256 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 256 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 7500
Torque RPM 5750
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 456 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 285/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Zff02Rrd000123456
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Italy