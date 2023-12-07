Specifications for the 2021 Ford Focus St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Ford Focus St Sa My21 2.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1561 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1566 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4388 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1506 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|252 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|188 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 H2
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19 H2
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Nxxgchp%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small Up To 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alloy Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Information System
- Curtain Airbags
- Continuously Controlled Damping
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Gear Lever
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Interior Pack Partial Leather Seats
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sport Button
- Special Identifying Badging
- Siri Compatibility
- Side Skirts
- Sports Mode
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Track Mode
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Active Driver Assistance Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Performance Pack
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,500
- Wheel Pack
- Wireless Phone Charge