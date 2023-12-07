Specifications for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fn My21 5.0L Petrol 2D Fastback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1640 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1393 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|1916 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1776 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|284 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|200 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|429 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|284 g/km
|Engine
|Port & Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7500
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|556 Nm
|Makimum Power
|345 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Ball-Joint, Independant Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Integral Link, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Fa6P8E0&%$123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Aluminium Brake Calipers - Front
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Adjustable Backrests - Front Seats
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Aluminium Gear Knob
- Alloy Pedals
- AppLink
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Customisable Gauge Colours
- Digital Amplifier
- Digital Instrument Cluster - 12 inch
- Driver Mode Selection
- Drag Strip Mode
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats with Logo
- Ford Pass Connectivity with Embedded Modem
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integral Parking Brake
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Parking Brake
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Magnetic Mirror Caps
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- FORD MYKEY
- Numbered Badge - Interior
- Normal Mode
- Passive Anti-theft
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Performance Pack Spoiler
- Pre-collision Systems
- Projection Lights
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Rear Axle Cooler
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Shift Boot - Stitched
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Snow Mode
- Sports Plus Mode
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Torsen Limited Slip Differential
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Transmission Cooler
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System - Enhanced
- Wet Mode
Optional Extras
- Appearance Pack - $1,000
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Recaro Leather Sports Seats - $3,000
Current Ford Mustang pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$102,900
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$85,300
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$71,500
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$83,500
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$70,100
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,990
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,990
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$68,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$65,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$75,990
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$99,102
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$103,002
|Ecoboost 2D Fastback
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$64,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$77,002
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,209
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,752