Specifications for the 2021 Genesis G70 2.0T Shooting Brake. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Genesis G70 2.0T Shooting Brake Ik.v2 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2835 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4685 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1613 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|211 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 Zr19 93Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 Zr19 96Y
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 +34
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 +46.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Comfort Control - Drivers Seat
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Aerodynamic Body Design
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Gear Shift Surround
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Additional Key Blade x 1
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Alloy Pedals
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Brembo Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Chrome Beltline
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Coasting Function
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Shifter
- Exterior Mirrors - Chrome Base
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 8.0 inch Image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Console
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Load Protection Net
- Limited Slip Differential
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Pack - Driver
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Exclusive Nappa Leather - Black
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 16 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - Driver
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Chrome Garnish
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor Front Seats
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Side Skirts
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Stainless Steel Exhaust Tips
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
- Warning Triangle
- Walk-up Welcome System
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Gloss Solid Paint
Current Genesis G70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$81,000
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$88,000
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$74,100
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,500