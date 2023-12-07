Specifications for the 2021 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport Ik 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2835 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4685 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1719 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2225 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|536 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|238 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|175 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|348 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|238 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|272 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 Zr19 93Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 Zr19 96Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtg141Emhu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Control
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Door Locks
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Configurable Interior Mood Lighting
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension
- External Digital Amplifier
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Bumper Special
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Integrated Boot Spoiler
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Special
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Leather Console
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Dashboard
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Painted Alloy Wheels - Premium
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Dampers
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Performance Brakes
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Diffuser
- Radio Data System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key - Additional
- Side Skirts
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tail Lights - Special
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
- Warning Triangle
Current Genesis G70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$81,000
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$88,000
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$74,100
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,500