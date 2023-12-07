WhichCar
2021 Genesis G80 2.5T Rg3.V1 My21 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2021 Genesis G80 2.5T Rg3.V1 My21 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2021 Genesis G80 2.5T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 3010 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4995 mm
Width 1925 mm
Kerb Weight 1869 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 294 g/km
CO2 Combined 201 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 422 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 Zr19 102Y
Rear Tyre 275/40 Zr19 105Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19 +43.5
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx19 +56

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension 4 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtgb41Cmku123456
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs

Electrified Lux 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $127,500
2.5T 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $85,670
2.5T Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $98,670
2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $104,670
3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $114,670