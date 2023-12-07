Specifications for the 2021 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux Rg3.V1 My21 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2023 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|368 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|279 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr20 99Y
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 Zr20 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20 +56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Adaptive Damping Control, Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Adaptive Damping Control, Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtgb41Bmku123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Power Seats Outer - Slide & Recline
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- 3D Navigation
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Auto Comfort Control - Drivers Seat
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Auto De-humidifier
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Automatic Hold Function
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Active On-Demand Electronic AWD System
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bolster Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Net Pocket
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Chrome Exterior Door Handle Inserts
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dual Exhaust
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Drivers Seat Switch Function Alert
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension
- Electronic Control Suspension Settings Comfort/Spt
- External Digital Amplifier
- Easy Exit Rear Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exhaust System Single Tip/s
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Grille Special
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Interior Alloy Effect Inserts
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Interior Door Handles - Alloy Effect Finish
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Instrument Panel Light Memory
- Independent Rear Temperature Control
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lights on Exterior Front Door Handles - LED
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel - Two-tone
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Multi-media Interface
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Nappa Leather Appointed Centre Console
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overhead Console/s
- Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat - Front Passenger
- Power Brake Assist
- Power Boot Lid - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Rear Seats
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - Driver
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Door Latch
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Headlights
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - illuminated
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- 9.2 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts Pre-active Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning
- Solar Control Glass
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Soft Door Close
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Nets
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Transmission Rev Matching Function
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- USB Input Socket
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats - Outer
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Warm-up Catalytic Converter
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Matte Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$145,675
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$86,300
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$91,600
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$100,300
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$105,600