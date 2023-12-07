Specifications for the 2021 Genesis Gv70 2.2D AWD Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Genesis Gv70 2.2D AWD Lux Jk.v1 My21 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1641 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1630 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1993 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2545 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|No
|CO2 Extra
|169 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|272 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|206 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtm#81$%&U000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats - Remote Release
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Auto Comfort Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Active On-demand Electronically Controlled AWD
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bolster Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Mat - Carpet
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Central Locking Driver Controls
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Drivers Seat Switch Function Alert
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Shifter
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Skid
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Integrated Controller
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles - LED
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Multi Terrain Mode Display
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- PTC Heater
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Semi-active Engine Mounts
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Special Seat Inserts
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Storage Space Under Front Flooring
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Storage Space Under Rear Flooring
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Transfer Control
- Two-tone Steering Wheel/Steering Column
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$71,100
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,300
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$75,500
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,200
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$80,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$73,100
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$68,700
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$81,900
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$81,000
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$89,900
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,300
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,300
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$72,900
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,400
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,400
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$86,400
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$82,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$70,500
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$84,000
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$83,070
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$92,200
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$126,475