2021 Genesis Gv80 3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat Jx.v2 My22 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1674 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1689 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2955 mm
|Height
|1715 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1975 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2248 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2960 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2722 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|273 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|212 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|378 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|273 g/km
|Engine
|Dual Direct Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|279 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R22 106Y
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 R22 106Y
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx22 +47
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx22 +47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtha81Cmlu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row - 2 Individual Seats - Power Slide
- 2nd Row Vanity Mirrors
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 3D View
- Six Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Control Suspension
- Auto Defog System
- Active On-demand Electronically Controlled AWD
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Aluminium Interior Trim Inserts
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Panoramic Sunroof
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Drive Mode Based Function
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Rear
- Centre Console Storage - Front
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Storage Roller Blind
- Centre Console Tray
- Coasting Function
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Head Restraints - Front
- Cooling/Heating Vents 3rd Row
- Central Locking Lock Controls 2nd Row
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Collision Avoidance System
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Auto Comfort Control
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension Settings Comfort/Spt
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Forward Attention Warning
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hydro-dynamic Engine Mounts
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Fixed 3rd Row
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Humidity Sensor
- Heated Seats - 2nd Row
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Light System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Instrument Panel Light Memory
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles - LED
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Vanity Mirror Lights
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Lumbar Support 4 Way
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights LED - 3rd Row
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Manual Temperature Control - 3rd Row
- Multi Terrain Mode Display
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Centre Console
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Overhead Console/s
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 18 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Seats - 2nd Row
- Power Seats - 3rd Row
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Passenger Front Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- PTC Heater
- Passenger Talk Function
- Power Tailgate
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Door Latch
- Power Windows - Variable Down Speed
- Quad Lamp Headlights
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Collision Avoidance
- Centre Console Storage - Rear
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Remote One-touch Pwr Backrest Fold/Unfold 2nd Row
- Remote One-touch Pwr Backrest Fold/Unfold 3rd Row
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Dual Screen
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts Pre-active Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Collision Avoidance
- Solar Control Glass
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Soft Door Close
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Storage Nets
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Storage Space Under Front Flooring
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Storage Space Under Rear Flooring
- Sunvisors - Left & Right Hand Sides
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Single Zone Temperature Control 2nd & 3rd Rows
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger Rear Outer
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats
- Third Row Seats - Powered
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Touchscreen 6 inch
- Two-tone Steering Wheel/Steering Column
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats - Outer
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Warm-up Catalytic Converter
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Woodgrain Inserts
- Winged Headrest 2nd Row
- Walk-in Switch Remote One-touch 3rd Row
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
Current Genesis Gv80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$130,000
|3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$133,000
|3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat Rse 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$134,500
|3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat Rse 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$137,500
|3.5T AWD Lux Coupe 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$136,000
|3.5T AWD Lux Coupe Rse 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$140,500