Specifications for the 2021 Genesis Gv80 3.5T AWD Lux Matte. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Genesis Gv80 3.5T AWD Lux Matte Jx.v1 My21 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1674 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1689 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2955 mm
|Height
|1715 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1975 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2248 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2960 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2722 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|273 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|212 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|378 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|273 g/km
|Engine
|Dual Direct Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|279 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R22 106Y
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 R22 106Y
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx22 +47
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx22 +47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtha81Cmlu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Vanity Mirrors
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Control Suspension
- Auto Defog System
- Active On-demand Electronically Controlled AWD
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Aluminium Interior Trim Inserts
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Panoramic Sunroof
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Drive Mode Based Function
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Storage - Front
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Storage Roller Blind
- Centre Console Tray
- Coasting Function
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Head Restraints - Front
- Cooling/Heating Vents 3rd Row
- Central Locking Lock Controls 2nd Row
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Collision Avoidance System
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Auto Comfort Control
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension Settings Comfort/Spt
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Forward Attention Warning
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hydro-dynamic Engine Mounts
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Fixed 3rd Row
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Humidity Sensor
- Heated Seats - 2nd Row
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Light System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Instrument Panel Light Memory
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles - LED
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Vanity Mirror Lights
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Lumbar Support 4 Way
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Matte Chrome Grille Surround
- Matte Chrome Highlights - Exterior
- Matte Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Window
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights LED - 3rd Row
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Manual Temperature Control - 3rd Row
- Multi Terrain Mode Display
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Centre Console
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Overhead Console/s
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Seats - 2nd Row
- Power Seats - 3rd Row
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- PTC Heater
- Passenger Talk Function
- Power Tailgate
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Door Latch
- Power Windows - Variable Down Speed
- Quad Lamp Headlights
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Collision Avoidance
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Remote One-touch Pwr Backrest Fold/Unfold 2nd Row
- Remote One-touch Pwr Backrest Fold/Unfold 3rd Row
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts Pre-active Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Collision Avoidance
- Solar Control Glass
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Soft Door Close
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Storage Nets
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Storage Space Under Front Flooring
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Storage Space Under Rear Flooring
- Sunvisors - Left & Right Hand Sides
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Single Zone Temperature Control 2nd & 3rd Rows
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger Rear Outer
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats
- Third Row Seats - Powered
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Touchscreen 6 inch
- Two-tone Steering Wheel/Steering Column
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats - Outer
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Warm-up Catalytic Converter
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Woodgrain Inserts
- Walk-in Switch Remote One-touch 3rd Row
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Matte Metallic Paint
- Matte Mica Paint
Current Genesis Gv80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$130,000
|3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$133,000
|3.5T AWD Lux 7 Seat Rse 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$134,500
|3.5T AWD Lux 6 Seat Rse 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$137,500
|3.5T AWD Lux Coupe 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$136,000
|3.5T AWD Lux Coupe Rse 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$140,500