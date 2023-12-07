WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Picanto
  4. GT (Turbo) (Pe)

2021 Kia Picanto GT (Turbo) (Pe) Ja My22 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2021 Kia Picanto GT (Turbo) (Pe) Ja My22 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2021 Kia Picanto GT (Turbo) (Pe). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Kia Picanto News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1394 mm
Tracking Rear 1403 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 3595 mm
Width 1595 mm
Kerb Weight 1007 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 122 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 102 g/km
CO2 Urban 157 g/km
CO2 Combined 122 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 172 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 R16
Rear Tyre 195/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knab%516L#T123456
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Picanto pricing and specs

GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $21,290
GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $19,690
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $19,490
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $17,890
GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $20,700
GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $19,100
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $18,900
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $17,400