Specifications for the 2021 Kia Rio Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Kia Rio Sport Yb Pe My21 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1512 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1518 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4065 mm
|Width
|1725 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1137 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|185 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|133 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Knadc514Lk6000124
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Cyclist Recognition
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Lane Following Assist
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Windows
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $520
Current Kia Rio pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,300
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,100
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$24,800
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,800
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$20,600
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,000
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$18,800
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$24,400
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,400
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$20,200
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,990
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,690
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$25,590
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$23,490
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$21,190