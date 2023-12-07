Specifications for the 2021 Kia Stinger 330S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Kia Stinger 330S Ck Pe My21 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2905 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4830 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1793 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|346 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|274 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knae&51Cm@6123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Auto Defog System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Alarm with Security Indicator
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Advanced Smart Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Audio Visual Navigation Display
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black & Chrome Grille with Chrome Surround
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Console - Centre Floor
- Centre Console Tray
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cloth Headlining
- Chrome Highlights - Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Coasting Mode (Eco & Smart Drive Modes)
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Speedometer
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exclusive Exterior Treatments
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Front View Camera
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hood Insulator
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Hood Lift System
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Control
- In-audio Screen Climate Control Display
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Boot Release
- Keyless Entry
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Launch Mode Control
- LED Position Lights
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Limited Slip Differential
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Media Streaming
- Multifaceted Reflector LED Headlights
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Look Interior Trim
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Display
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Power Steering Variable
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Front
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Front
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lip Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats Premium
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Traction Control System
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Upholstery - Black
- Upholstery - Artificial Leather
- USB Input Socket
- User Selectable Options
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Variable Valve Exhaust System
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $695
- Solid Paint
Current Kia Stinger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 GT-Line (Black Leather) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,430
|2.0 GT-Line (Red Leather) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,430
|200S 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$52,750
|3.3 GT (Black Leather) 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$66,460
|3.3 GT (Red Leather) 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$66,460
|330S 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,530