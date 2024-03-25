WhichCar
2021 Lamborghini Urus 636 My21 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Lamborghini Urus 636 My21 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Lamborghini Urus 636 My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1695 mm
Tracking Rear 1710 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 3003 mm
Height 1638 mm
Length 5112 mm
Width 2016 mm
Kerb Weight 2200 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2875 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 289 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 227 g/km
CO2 Urban 396 g/km
CO2 Combined 289 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 478 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 Zr21
Rear Tyre 285/45 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 10.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Ceramic Ventilated Disc
Rear Brakes Ceramic Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Zpbea1Zl&?La00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Lamborghini Urus pricing and specs

4 Seat 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $381,600
5 Seat 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $392,700
4 Seat 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $371,200
4 Seat 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $377,600
5 Seat 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $318,200