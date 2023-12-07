WhichCar
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty P525 (386Kw) L405 My21.5 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

baff201a/2021 land rover range rover fifty p525 386kw 5 0l petrol 4d wagon 04f50166
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty P525 (386Kw) L405 My21.5 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty P525 (386Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1693 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2922 mm
Height 1869 mm
Length 5000 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2383 kg
Gcm 6660 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 104 L
CO2 Emissions 294 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 226 g/km
CO2 Urban 411 g/km
CO2 Combined 294 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Dir Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 625 Nm
Makimum Power 386 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R22
Rear Tyre 275/40 R22
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx22
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salga2Ae0La001022
Country Manufactured England