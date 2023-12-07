WhichCar
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster D350 Black (258Kw) L405 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster D350 Black (258Kw) L405 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster D350 Black (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1693 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2922 mm
Height 1869 mm
Length 5000 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2283 kg
Gcm 6650 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 305 g/km
CO2 Combined 222 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 258 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R21
Rear Tyre 275/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salga2Aw0La000074
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England