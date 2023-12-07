WhichCar
2021 LDV G10 Diesel (7 Seat Mpv) Sv7A My21 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

2021 LDV G10 Diesel (7 Seat Mpv) Sv7A My21 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2021 LDV G10 Diesel (7 Seat Mpv). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1680 mm
Tracking Rear 1660 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 3198 mm
Height 1928 mm
Length 5168 mm
Width 1980 mm
Kerb Weight 2092 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 743 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 229 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 199 g/km
CO2 Urban 279 g/km
CO2 Combined 229 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16 Lt
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16 Lt
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Lskg4Gl19Ja123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers Up To 60K
Country Manufactured China