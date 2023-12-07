Specifications for the 2021 Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid M157 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4974 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1878 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|182 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Combined
|182 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|330 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamxs57D001000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Driver Assist
- Advanced Brake Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Assisted Door Closure
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Calipers - Matt Finish
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Brembo Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot Assist
- Belt Starter Generator
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Front Grille
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Cast Braking System
- DC/DC Converter
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Torque Control
- Floor Carpets in Velour
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Highway Integrated Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Vehicle Control
- Interior Wood Trim
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Motor Spin Regulator
- Navigation System
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Aluminium
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Seats 12 Way
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Summer Tyres
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Wheels Urano Machine Polished - $2,786
- 20 Inch Wheels Teseo Miron - $4,895
- 21 Inch Wheels Titano - $6,972
- Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlights - $5,698
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,212
- Alcantara Headlining - $3,527
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass - $2,214
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,484
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,670
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $4,189
- Black Brake Calipers - $1,371
- Blue Brake Calipers - $1,371
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $5,427
- Carbon Fibre Twill - High Gloss - $4,928
- Extended Leather Upholstery - $2,460
- Full Premium Leather Upholstery - $7,923
- Headlights - Dark Look - $814
- Heated Front Seats - $1,049
- High Gloss Wooden Trimming - Black - $4,559
- High Gloss Wood Trim - $1,219
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Insert - $3,176
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear - $1,082
- Heated Rear Seats - $1,049
- Light Blue Brake Calipers - $3,618
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $13,169
- Luxury Pack - $12,182
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel - Heated - $1,917
- Leather Steering Wheel with Black Insert - $1,928
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $818
- Leather Steering Wheel with Wood Insert - $1,928
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated with Wood Insert - $3,176
- Leather Sports Strg Wheel with Carbon Fibre Insert - $2,366
- Mica Paint - $2,663
- Metallescent Paint - $2,663
- Metallic Paint - $2,663
- Metallic Paint Premium - $7,055
- Nerissimo Carbon Pack - $8,817
- Nerissimo Package - $3,390
- No Badge
- Privacy Glass - $1,046
- Pearlescent Paint (3-Coat) - $7,055
- Premium Package - $3,437
- Power Sunshade Rear - $1,230
- Red Brake Calipers - $1,371
- Remote Engine Start System - $543
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest - $308
- Soft Door Close - $1,610
- Silk Interior Upholstery - $10,456
- Skyhook - $5,814
- Silver Brake Calipers - $1,371
- Smoke Pack - $145
- Solid Paint
- Sports pack - $10,431
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $2,677
- Stainless Steel Pedals - $554
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,055
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather - $543
- Upholstery - Premium - $24,167
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,214
- Wireless Device Charger - $579
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $1,371
Current Maserati Ghibli pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$143,400
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$171,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$254,400
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$136,300
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$163,100
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$241,900
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$157,600
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$188,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$279,600