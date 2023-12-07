WhichCar
2021 Maserati Levante GT Hybrid M161 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2021 Maserati Levante GT Hybrid M161 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Maserati Levante GT Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1676 mm
Ground Clearance 199 mm
Wheelbase 3004 mm
Height 1693 mm
Length 5005 mm
Width 1981 mm
Kerb Weight 2090 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Combined 233 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 243 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R19
Rear Tyre 265/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zn6Au61D00X123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Levante pricing and specs

GT Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,900
Modena 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $195,000
Modena S 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $198,500
Trofeo 4D Wagon 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $297,000
