Specifications for the 2021 Maserati Mc20 M240 My22. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Maserati Mc20 M240 My22 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1681 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1649 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1224 mm
|Length
|4669 mm
|Width
|2178 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1790 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|233 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|233 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|730 Nm
|Makimum Power
|463 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Underbonnet Lhs Front Panel
|VIN Number
|Zambx24D000123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 2 Seat Interior
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- App Display & Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Grille
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carbon Fibre Interior Inserts
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dual Exhaust
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Rear View Mirror
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Electronic Damper Control
- Embossed Seats
- Engine Cover
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Gloss Finish Exterior Window Surrounds
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Partial Leather Interior
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sports Pedals
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Suede Look Headlining
- Suede Look Interior Inserts
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Alcantara & Carbon Interior - Racing Seats - $2,947
- Alcantara & Carbon Interior - Sports Seats - $26,163
- Alcantara Racing Interior - $7,240
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $13,164
- Black Painted Roof - $10,202
- Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Alert - $2,797
- Carbon/Alcantara Steering Wheel - $1,481
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $28,961
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $92,806
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $13,164
- Carbon Fibre Hood Painted in Body Colour - $11,683
- Carbon Fibre Roof - $15,961
- Carbon Fibre Wheels - $52,162
- Corsa Forged Wheels 20 inch - $16,126
- Extended Alcantara Trim with Laser Effect - $7,240
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential - $5,924
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming - $1,646
- Exclusive Three Layer Paint - $26,163
- Heated Front Seats - $1,481
- High Performance Sound System - $10,202
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front - $2,304
- Interior Carbon Pack - $17,442
- Matte Paint - $34,885
- Painted Brake Calipers - Premium - $2,962
- Powered Sports Seats 4 Way - $15,961
- Rear Spoiler - Carbon Fibre - $14,480
- Seat Back - Carbon Fibre - $11,683
- Security System - $5,266
- Smart Lift Suspension - $8,721
- Standard Paint
- Upholstery - Premium Leather/Alcantara - $2,962
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Nero Enigma
|Black
|Standard Paint
|—
|Blu Infinito
|Blue
|Standard Paint
|—
|Rosso Vincente
|Red
|Standard Paint
|—
|Bianco Audace
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Grigio Mistero
|Grey
|Standard Paint
|—
|Giallo Genio
|Yellow
|Standard Paint
|—
Current Maserati Mc20 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M240 My22 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$438,000
|M240 My23 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$510,000
|Cielo Spyder 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$575,000
|M240 My23 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|M240 My23 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Cielo Spyder 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Cielo Spyder 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A