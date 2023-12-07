WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. 3
  4. G25 GT

2021 Mazda 3 G25 GT Bp 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2021 Mazda 3 G25 GT Bp 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2021 Mazda 3 G25 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda 3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 1435 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1339 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 146 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 119 g/km
CO2 Urban 192 g/km
CO2 Combined 146 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 252 Nm
Makimum Power 139 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R18 89W
Rear Tyre 215/45 R18 89W
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Bp2Hl601123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan