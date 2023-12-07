Specifications for the 2021 Mazda 3 G25 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mazda 3 G25 GT Bp 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|1435 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1339 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|CO2 Emissions
|146 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|119 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|192 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|146 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|252 Nm
|Makimum Power
|139 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R18 89W
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R18 89W
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Bp2Hl601123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Body Control
- Adaptive Digital Display
- Active Air Shutter
- Auto Slide Drivers Seat
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Drive
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- Glovebox Compartment
- G-Vectoring Control Mazda
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rake & Slide Adjustment Front Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Brake Support
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Safety Pack - Rear Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Whiplash Protection System
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $495