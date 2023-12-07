Specifications for the 2021 Mazda 2 G15 Pure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mazda 2 G15 Pure Dj 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|4065 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|123 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Combined
|123 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|144 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15 88T
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15 88T
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Diesel, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mm0Dj2Haa0W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Glovebox Compartment
- G-Vectoring Control Plus
- Hands Free Facility
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- I-stop
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Commander Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Brake Support
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Skyactiv-Body
- Skyactiv-Chassis
- Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $495
Current Mazda 2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G15 GT 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,200
|G15 GT 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,200
|G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,900
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,100
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,200
|G15 Pure 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,100
|G15 Evolve 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,600
|G15 GT 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,070
|G15 GT 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,070
|G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,670
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,870
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,870
|G15 Pure 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,870
|G15 Evolve 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,370