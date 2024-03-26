Specifications for the 2021 McLaren Artura Vision (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 McLaren Artura Vision (Hybrid) P16 My22 3.0L Hybrid 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Sports D/S
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1650 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1613 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1193 mm
|Length
|4539 mm
|Width
|2080 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Engine
|Electric & Turbo Dfi
|Power RPM
|8500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|720 Nm
|Makimum Power
|500 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19 91Y
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R20 105Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 91Y
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20 105Y
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping Control, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping Control, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|75 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assist
- Alcantara Headlining
- Audio Media Player
- Android Auto
- Black Pack
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Comfort Mode
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digtal Driver Display
- Driver Foot Rest
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- FM Radio
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents - Carbon Fibre/Black Satin
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Rear Daytime Running Lights
- Lane Following Assist
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Nappa Leather - Exclusive
- On board Memory
- Over-the-air-updates
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Personal Profile
- Range Calculation
- Sports Mode
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sunvisors - Left & Right Hand Sides
- Touchscreen 8.25 inch
- Traction Control System
- Track Mode
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Voice Control
- Variable Drift Control