2021 Mercedes-AMG Cla 35 4Matic C118 My21.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2021 Mercedes-AMG Cla 35 4Matic C118 My21.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-AMG Cla 35 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1612 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1439 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1834 mm
Kerb Weight 1603 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 210 g/km
CO2 Combined 169 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%1183512*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Cla pricing and specs

45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $121,400
35 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $97,400
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $123,300
35 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $99,900
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $126,500