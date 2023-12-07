Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-AMG Cla 35 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-AMG Cla 35 4Matic C118 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1612 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1439 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1834 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1603 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|210 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|169 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K1183512*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Brakes
- Adaptive Headlights
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Drive Unit
- AMG Exclusive Pack
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack
- AMG Performance Exhaust System
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Roof Lining
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Control
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Contrast Stitching
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Direct Adaptive Steering
- Designer Key
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dynamic Select
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Select Transmission
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Apron
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Google Services
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Seats - All
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Leather Pack
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Locking Verification
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Pack
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Park Pack
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Protection Package
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Apron
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Seat Comfort Package - Front
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sports Direct Steer System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Twin Exhaust
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- AMG Performance Pack - $5,490
- Aluminium Trim - Special - $290
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $790
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,990
- Leather Upholstery - Two-tone
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,990
- Non-metallic Paint
- Surround Sound System - $890
Current Mercedes-AMG Cla pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$121,400
|35 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$97,400
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$123,300
|35 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$99,900
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$126,500