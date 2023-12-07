Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) V167 My22 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Auto Torque Clu
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1667 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1687 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1782 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|2105 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2621 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|282 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|215 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|397 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|282 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|450 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|315/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx21 Et51
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx21 Et47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N1671892*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Active Drive AWD System
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Active Dynamic Engine Mount
- Adaptive Headlights
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Airmatic Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Change Assist
- AMG High Perform Composite Braking System
- AMG Drivers Package
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Radiator Grille
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Performance Steering Wheel
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traffic Assist
- Anti Theft Protection Package
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Headliner
- Brake Priming Function
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Climate Front Cup Holder
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Rear-axle Limited Slip Differential
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exclusive Trim Pack
- Fatigue Detection
- Fatigue Reminder
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flared Wings
- Google Services
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Starter Generator
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- Lockable Load Compartment Floor
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mirror Pack
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Nappa Leather Door Beltlines
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Nappa Leather/Dinamica Microfibre Steering Wheel
- Nappa Leather - Exclusive
- Navigation System
- Night Pack
- Parktronic
- Post Collision Braking
- Power Door Closing
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power front seats with memory
- Pre-installations Electrical System
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-collision Systems
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Running Boards - Aluminium
- Running Boards - Illuminated
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Seat Heating Plus
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limit Warning
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Premium Sound System
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Twin Exhaust
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Track Pace - $393
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,600
- Bright Paint - $1,200
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $2,800
- Comfort Pack Rear - $5,500
- Interior Carbon Pack - $3,900
- Multibeam LED H/lights & Adapt High Beam Asst Plus - $2,041
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Two-tone Exclusive Nappa Leather
- Non-metallic Paint
- Energizing Package Plus - $1,924
- Towbar Pack - $1,900
- Wireless Device Charger - $317
Current Mercedes-AMG Gle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$188,000
|53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$179,900
|63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$264,900
|63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$266,900
|53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$186,100
|53 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$175,400
|63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$262,200
|63 S 4Matic+ (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$260,200