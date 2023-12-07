WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E200
  4. C238 My22.5

2021 Mercedes-Benz E200 C238 My22.5 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2021 Mercedes-Benz E200 C238 My22.5 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E200 C238 My22.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz E200 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1591 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4841 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1675 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2290 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 145 g/km
CO2 Urban 238 g/km
CO2 Combined 178 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2383802F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz E200 pricing and specs

C238 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $109,600
W213 My23.5 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $91,900
Night Edition 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $103,500
C238 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $107,300
W213 My23.5 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $83,000
C238 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $112,969
W213 My23.5 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $105,069
Night Edition 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $118,269