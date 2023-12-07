WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E350
  4. Eq (Hybrid)

2021 Mercedes-Benz E350 Eq (Hybrid) A238 My22.5 2.0L Hybrid 2D Cabriolet

2021 Mercedes-Benz E350 Eq (Hybrid) A238 My22.5 2.0L Hybrid 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E350 Eq (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz E350 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1592 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4841 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1906 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2365 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 177 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 177 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2384852F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz E350 pricing and specs

Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $116,700
Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $147,000
Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $133,100
Eq (Hybrid) Night Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $128,200
Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $105,400