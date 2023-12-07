WhichCar
2021 Mercedes-Benz Eqb 350 4Matic X243 My23 Electric 4D Wagon

56451c81/2021 mercedes benz eqb 350 4matic 0 0 electric 4d wagon 04a2014f
2021 Mercedes-Benz Eqb 350 4Matic X243 My23 Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Eqb 350 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2829 mm
Height 1698 mm
Length 4684 mm
Width 1834 mm
Kerb Weight 2163 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2580 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 215 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R20
Rear Tyre 235/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independant Macpherson Strut, Transverse Stabiliser
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Transverse Stabiliser

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Pass B-Pillar - Lower Outside
VIN Number W1N2436122*??????
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Hungary

Current Mercedes-Benz Eqb pricing and specs

350 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,000
250 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $87,734
350 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $106,155
250+ 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $89,100
250+ 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $87,300