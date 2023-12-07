Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 E 4Mat Phev Amg Line Pl Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 E 4Mat Phev Amg Line Pl Ed X253 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4658 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2030 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2615 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|53 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|53 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1N2539532#000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 4ETS Electronic Traction System
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Air Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Agility Control Suspension
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Amazon Alexa
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Exterior
- AMG Interior
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Drying Function
- Breakdown Management
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Charging Cable with Plug Type 2
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seat Pack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Distronic
- Dynamic Select
- ECO Indicator
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Tailgate Opening & Closing
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Google Home
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display with Virtual Image Projection
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Keyless Start
- LED Headlights
- Logo Projector
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lane Tracking Package
- Leather Upholstery
- Locking Verification
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Multimedia System - Extended Functionality
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Night Pack
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Permanent AWD
- Pre-entry Climate Control
- Power front seats
- Privacy Glass
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- PreSafe
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Running Boards - Aluminium Look
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Selective Damping System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Interface
- Speedtronic
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 5 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Telediagnostics
- Theft Notification
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Variable Speed Limiter
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- Bright Metallic Paint - $3,000
- Leather Colour Option - $2,900
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,400
- Non-metallic Paint
Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$111,200
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$106,600
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$114,000
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,370
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$113,900
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$111,100