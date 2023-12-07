Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Gls 400D 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-Benz Gls 400D 4Matic X167 My22 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1728 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1709 mm
|Ground Clearance
|199 mm
|Wheelbase
|3135 mm
|Height
|1823 mm
|Length
|5214 mm
|Width
|2006 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2724 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3385 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|244 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|243 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|315/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx21 Et44
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx21 Et42
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N1679232*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Line
- AMG Performance Steering Wheel
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Drying Function
- Brake Priming Function
- Black Roof Lining
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impulse Side
- Infotainment Pack
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Keyless Start
- Luxury Front Seats
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Pack
- Massage Seats Front
- Navigation System
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power Door Closing
- Power Folding Rear Seat
- Power front seats with memory
- Puddle Lamps - Front
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Radio AM/FM
- Running Boards
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Telediagnostics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tool Kit
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Third Row Seats
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
Optional Extras
- Anti Theft Protection Package - $1,000
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,100
- Bright Paint - $3,300
- Digital TV - $1,950
- E-Active Body Control - $13,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,200
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Pack - $2,500
- Off Road Engineering Package - $3,500
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,300
- Towbar Pack - $1,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $850
- Upholstery - Rough Leather/Leather
- Wireless Phone Charge - $314
- Wood Grain Trim
Current Mercedes-Benz Gls pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|450 4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$177,800
|450 D 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$184,900
|450 4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$170,169
|450 D 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$172,900