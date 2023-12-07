WhichCar
2021 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic (Hybrid) W223 My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Saloon

2021 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic (Hybrid) W223 My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1650 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 3106 mm
Height 1503 mm
Length 5180 mm
Width 1921 mm
Kerb Weight 1895 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 196 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 154 g/km
CO2 Urban 262 g/km
CO2 Combined 196 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20 Et34
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20 Et48.1

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2230612*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz S450 pricing and specs

4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $242,361
4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $220,500