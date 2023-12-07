Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic (Hybrid) W223 My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1650 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1649 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|3106 mm
|Height
|1503 mm
|Length
|5180 mm
|Width
|1921 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1895 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|154 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|262 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|196 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20 Et34
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20 Et48.1
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2230612*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 370mm Front Brakes
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aluminium Hybrid Bodyshell
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Ambient Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Active Stop & Go Assist
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Centre Console - Special
- Climatised Front Seats
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Assist Pack
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Centre Airbag
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Hands Free Access
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Head Up Display
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impulse Side
- Keyless Go
- Load Compartment Package
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Load Through Hatch
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Linguatronic
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-media System with 12.8 inch Touch Screen
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation
- MBUX Infotainment System
- MBUX Interior Assistant
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Power Door Closing
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Remote Closing Boot Lid
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seat Heating Plus - Front Seats
- Smartphone Interface
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Telediagnostics
- Touch Pad
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection
- Upholstery - Black
- Valet Pack
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Line - $6,500
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Bright Paint - $2,000
- Digital Light - $4,990
- Exclusive Pack - Alternative Pricing - $12,500
- Exclusive Pack - $15,000
- Magno Paint - $11,990
- MBUX Augmented Reality in HUD - $2,900
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Wood/Leather - $1,700
- Metallic Paint
- Exclusive Nappa Leather - Black - $5,000
- Premium Paint - $2,000
- Rear Axle Steering - $2,700
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $850
- Television - $2,900
Current Mercedes-Benz S450 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$242,361
|4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$220,500